Watch Ex-Red Sox Blake Swihart Smash First Home Run With Diamondbacks

by on Mon, May 6, 2019 at 12:29PM

Blake Swihart is on the board in the desert.

(This time for real.)

The Arizona Diamondbacks catcher/utilityman smashed a two-run, tie-breaking home run Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Swihart, of course, was traded to Arizona from the Boston Red Sox last month.

Check this out:

Swihart’s homer was all for not, as the Snakes eventually suffered an 8-7 loss to the Rocks.

In nine games since the trade, Swihart is 3-for-7 with one homer and four RBIs. The 27-year-old has to play catcher for the Diamondbacks.

