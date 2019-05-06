Watch Ex-Red Sox Blake Swihart Smash First Home Run With Diamondbacks

Blake Swihart is on the board in the desert.
The Arizona Diamondbacks catcher/utilityman smashed a two-run, tie-breaking home run Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Swihart, of course, was traded to Arizona from the Boston Red Sox last month.
Check this out:
Swihart’s homer was all for not, as the Snakes eventually suffered an 8-7 loss to the Rocks.
In nine games since the trade, Swihart is 3-for-7 with one homer and four RBIs. The 27-year-old has to play catcher for the Diamondbacks.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
