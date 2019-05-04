Watch Jaylen Brown Dunks On Giannis Antetokounmpo During Celtics’ Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the best players in the NBA, but Jaylen Brown is not afraid to meet him at the rim.

Brown dunked on the MVP candidate once again in the Boston Celtics Game 3 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Check it out:

JB FROM THE RAFTERS ☠️ pic.twitter.com/wNbdXkTU09 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2019

Brown also dunked on a Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, creating this now-viral image.

AP photographer Morry Gash tells @ByJayKing how he captured the viral Jaylen Brown dunks on Giannis shot (and his other more famous dunk image) https://t.co/4PDDOcVIxT pic.twitter.com/Wlj878bpfn — The Athletic (@TheAthleticBOS) April 30, 2019

As impressive as Brown’s dunks are, you have to respect Antetokounmpo’s effort. Plenty of players would avoid the lane altogether after getting put on a poster like that.

Brown also dunked on Antetokounmpo during the regular season and flexed on him afterwards, which resulted in a technical foul. He’s avoided a tech during versions two and three.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images