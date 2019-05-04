Tom Brady Recruits Julian Edelman, Deion Branch For Kentucky Derby Instagram

Tom Brady just broke his own record for most New England Patriots Super Bowl MVP’s in one Instagram post.

It’s been a busy week for Brady, who was in California earlier this week, getting in some workouts, destroying Matt Damon’s property and appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

But Brady was at Churchill Downs on Friday to take in a weekend at the Kentucky Derby.

The Patriots quarterback was accompanied by a number of fellow stars, and posed for a photo with Julian Edelman and Deion Branch.

Got MVPs? Check.

Three Patriots legends, six Super Bowl MVP awards, one priceless Instagram post.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images