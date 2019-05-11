Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce recently made headlines after he deemed the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinal matchup over following their Game 1 win. The Milwaukee Bucks had other ideas, but we’ll leave it at that.

The former Celtic, now an ESPN analyst, was joined by ex-teammate and former Boston point guard Rajon Rondo on Thursday’s edition of “NBA Countdown.”

Pierce and Rondo had some successful years together in Boston, so ESPN had “The Truth” reveal his favorite plays from the point guard’s time with the Celtics. Of course, Pierce added a little twist with his top choice.

Take a look:

Watching some of those highlights may bring out some pretty nostalgic feelings for Celtics fans, especially coming off an ugly end to their 2018-19 season.

Hopefully Pierce sticks to segments like this, rather than bold predictions, from here on out.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images