Watch Red Sox Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With Mariachi Band In Clubhouse

by on Sun, May 5, 2019 at 7:23PM

Before taking the field against the Chicago White Sox Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Boston Red Sox enjoyed a show from a mariachi band.

The Sox definitely got in the Cinco de Mayo spirit, and the players seemed to enjoy it a lot. J.D. Martinez took a video in the clubhouse and shared it to his Instagram story, while Mookie Betts posted his own video as well.

Cinco de Mayo is an annual tradition held on May 5 to celebrate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images

