Watch Red Sox Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With Mariachi Band In Clubhouse

Before taking the field against the Chicago White Sox Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Boston Red Sox enjoyed a show from a mariachi band.

But does your team have a mariachi band in the clubhouse? #CincoDeMayo 🎥: @JDMartinez14 IG story pic.twitter.com/R8zgWQELbN — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2019

The Sox definitely got in the Cinco de Mayo spirit, and the players seemed to enjoy it a lot. J.D. Martinez took a video in the clubhouse and shared it to his Instagram story, while Mookie Betts posted his own video as well.

Cinco de Mayo is an annual tradition held on May 5 to celebrate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images