Watch Red Sox’s Wild Seven-Run Eighth Inning In Win Over White Sox

The series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox was a nail biter until it wasn’t.

That will happen when the bats explode for seven (!) runs in one inning.

The Red Sox and White Sox were deadlocked at two heading into the eighth inning of Sunday afternoon’s tilt at Guaranteed Rate Field. But an offensive surge that started with a Rafael Devers triple straight out of a Little League game and ended with a Xander Bogaerts grand slam helped guide Boston to a 9-2 victory.

You can check out all the highlights from the wildly entertaining inning in the video below:

The game was tied going into the 8th. Then this happened… pic.twitter.com/xRbo2gaQP4 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2019

The Red Sox, who started the season on a fast track to disaster, now have won 11 of their last 16 games and sit just five games back of the American League East-leading and MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will look to push its record to .500 on Monday night when it opens a three-game road series with the Baltimore Orioles.

