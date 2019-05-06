Liverpool Vs. Barcelona: These Reds Stars To Miss Champions League Semifinal

Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League semifinal, second-leg game with FC Barcelona on Tuesday, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Egyptian was forced from the field with a head injury Saturday during the 3-2 victory at Newcastle United and will not be available for the meeting with the La Liga champions.

The Reds are also without the services of Roberto Firmino, who is continuing to recover from a muscle injury.

“Both are not available for tomorrow,” Klopp told his pregame press conference on Monday at Anfield.

“It’s a concussion (for Salah), so that means he would not even be allowed to play. That’s it, that’s all.

“He feels OK, but it is not good enough from a medical point of view, that’s all. He is desperate and everything, but we cannot do it. That’s it.”

Klopp confirmed he expects Salah to be available for Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

