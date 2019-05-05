Watch Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Crush Grand Slam Vs. White Sox

Xander Bogaerts is back to hitting grand slams.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop launched one out of Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox to give Boston a 9-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning.

The cherry on top of a wonderful inning. pic.twitter.com/O03cIvP8gP — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2019

This game was tied 2-2 heading into the eighth, and that’s when the bats lit up for Boston, leading to Bogaerts’ grand slam.

Bogaerts led the Red Sox in grand slams during the 2018 season, and it looks like he’s ready to do the same this year.

What’s even better is the fact that Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million contract in April to remain with the Red Sox organization. So, it looks like we’ll be seeing many more grand slams from this guy in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images