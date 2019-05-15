Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA draft lottery dust has settled, but the silly season is just beginning for the Boston Celtics and the rest of the league.

For the C’s, the pingpong balls bounced the most expected way, as Boston will pick 14th in next month’s draft, a selection that was Sacramento’s acquired by the Celtics via Philadelphia.

The No. 14 pick is just one of three first-round selections currently being held by president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. In addition to the lottery pick, the Celtics also have the 20th and 22nd picks. Maybe they’ll hold on to all three. Maybe they’ll trade all three. With Ainge, you never can tell.

However, let’s say Boston decides to at least keep the 14th pick. What kind of player can they expect to get? If history is any indication, the 14th pick has come with mixed results.

2018: Denver drafts Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri)

2017: Miami drafts Bam Adebayo (Miami)

2016: Chicago drafts Denzel Valentine (Michigan State)

2015: Oklahoma City drafts Cameron Payne (Murray State)

2014: Phoenix drafts T.J. Warren (NC State)

2013: Utah drafts Shabazz Muhammad (UCLA)

2012: Milwaukee drafts John Henson (North Carolina)

2011: Houston drafts Marcus Morris (Kansas)

2010: Houston drafts Patrick Patterson (Kentucky)

2009: Phoenix drafts Earl Clark (Louisville)

Basically, some solid role players, but there’s no one on that list from the last 10 years who really stands out as an impact player. Not even anything really close, to be honest.

The best player selected No. 14 overall? That would be Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, selected by Portland in 1983. Five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway went at 14, as did three-time All-Stars Peja Stojakovic and Dan Majerle.

So what we’re saying is … don’t get your hopes up.

The 2019 NBA Draft takes place June 20.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images