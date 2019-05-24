Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you ask one of Kevin Durant’s former teammates, the star forward should steer clear of the Big Apple this offseason.

A massive decision awaits Durant, who will be the crown jewel of NBA free agency this summer. The consensus projection seems to be Durant taking his talents to New York, with one talking head going as far to say KD to the Knicks is “100 percent done.” Kendrick Perkins, however, views the Los Angeles Clippers as a better landing spot for the two-time Finals MVP.

"If I'm Kevin Durant, I think I would really consider going to the Clippers… It's in LA. He can flourish, be himself and it would be his team. I'd love to see KD play for a coach like Doc Rivers." — @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/2qCbDXjOj7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 22, 2019

The Clippers and Knicks both have two clear pitching points: an appealing, big-market setting with loads of salary cap space to pursue not one, but two marquee free agents. But where Los Angeles has a leg up on New York is an opportunity to win and as Perkins mentioned, stability. The star-less Clippers managed to reach the playoffs this season and have a great owner, front office and head coach. The Knicks are, well, the Knicks.

As such, we probably should put the Clippers and Knicks on a level playing field in the Durant sweepstakes and leave the door open for L.A. to eventually become the frontrunner.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images