Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate somehow managed to reignite in the midst of the NFL offseason.

Rodgers set social media ablaze Thursday night while attending Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari issued a beer-chugging challenge to his quarterback, who struggled to guzzle the brew before tapping out with the cup still partially full.

This wasn’t the case for Brady, who showed off his chugging skills last year during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The six-time Super Bowl champion downed a cold one with relative ease, which the New England Patriots’ official Twitter reminded everyone of Friday.

Brady isn’t the only quarterback with beer-chugging skills superior to Rodgers. Shortly after the Packers star went viral for his shortcomings, Matthew Stafford’s wife shared an Instagram video of the Detroit Lions signal-caller slugging a beer accompanied with a caption that reads “#kingofthenorth.”

It was a tough night for Rodgers, but at least he can take solace in the fact that he’s, you know, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images