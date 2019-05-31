Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price has been named an All-Star five times in his Major League Baseball career.

So why would being selected to the 2019 Midsummer Classic be so special for the left-hander?

Well, it would be the 33-year-old’s first nod in four seasons since joining the Boston Red Sox. And more importantly, it would be his first since his son, Xavier, was born in May 2017.

“It would be a cool experience to take Xavier for the first time. For sure,” Price recently told MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “I know how much he enjoys going to the field and being in the clubhouse and going out on the field and doing stuff like that. And so I know he would love that. And same way with my niece and my nephew. That was the best part of All-Star Games was having my niece and my nephew on the parade (route) with me and coming and hanging out on the field during the Home Run Derby and stuff like that.”

Price, who signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2016 season, boasts an impressive résumé. In addition to his five All-Star selections, he won an American League Cy Young Award with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012 and a World Series title with Boston in 2018.

But some memories transcend personal accolades, and Price might be able to treat his 2-year-old son to quite a week in Cleveland if he continues pitching well over the next few weeks. Price currently owns a 2-2 record, a 2.83 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 10 strikeouts per nine innings through nine starts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images