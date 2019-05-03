Why Celtics Co-Owner Believes Boston’s Roster Is Built For NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics had a vision when building their roster. Now, if all goes well in the NBA playoffs, the organization will enjoy the fruits of its labor.

Brian Scalabrine asked Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck on a recent episode of NBC Sports Boston’s “The Pick Up” presented by Nissan how he views this year’s squad, which endured an up-and-down regular season before sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs and splitting the first two games of their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grousbeck, as you could imagine, expressed confidence in the C’s, suggesting the team is built for playoff basketball because of its depth.

“The whole way this team was designed last summer was to be deep and stacked, and have the bench, the second unit, be as strong as the first almost — so to have eight or nine really starter-quality guys if we could,” Grousbeck said. “And that’s what we have.

“We’re deeper than these other teams,” he added. “So those are the cards we’re playing. We set up this deck of cards for the playoffs, because now we’re deeper.”



It’s hard to argue with Grousbeck’s assessment, as the Celtics boast one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA. The question is whether that’ll translate to an NBA Finals berth, because the Celtics hit some bumps during the regular season despite their strengths and the postseason road to an 18th championship banner could be filled with additional potholes.

