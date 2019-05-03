Patriots’ Tom Brady Displays Competitive Spirit With Emphatic Declaration

Tom Brady seemingly has nothing left to achieve in his football career, but his desire to win still burns strong.

Brady further cemented his status as the greatest quarterback of all time when the New England Patriots took down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, marking the sixth championship for both the veteran signal caller and the franchise. But there’s evidently still work to be done, as Brady will go for his seventh Lombardi Trophy in the 2019 NFL season.

During an appearance Thursday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Brady was asked to shed light on his inspiration to keep marching on.

“Six, I mean, I never could imagine in my wildest dreams having achieved that, but I think as a competitor you get to line up and you get to go out there again,” Brady said.

After Kimmel interjected by saying, “You just want to win every single time,” the ultra-competitor in Brady came out in full force.

“Damn it, I want to win! What’s wrong with winning?” Brady said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below, with the exchange above coming in around the 5:22 mark.

Music to Patriots fans’ ears.

If anything, Brady’s borderline obsession with winning only casts further doubt on his NFL future. At this point, it’s become near impossible to project when the decorated QB finally will decide to hang up his pads.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images