Although the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Anthony Davis ad nauseam, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes the New York Knicks actually can put together the most enticing trade package for the New Orleans Pelicans superstar.

The Knicks and Lakers own the No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively, in the 2019 NBA Draft after Tuesday night’s lottery, which the Pelicans won in shocking fashion. These assets could play a major role in the Davis trade race, which is even more fascinating in the wake of New Orleans landing the No. 1 pick and the opportunity to select Zion Williamson next month.

Here’s more from Windhorst, via Wednesday’s episode of “The Jump” on ESPN:

The Lakers reportedly went hard after Davis before the NBA trade deadline in February, but the Pelicans rebuffed those efforts, and Windhorst doesn’t think New Orleans wants to trade with Los Angeles.

The Celtics represent another potential landing spot, and they certainly have plenty of pieces with which to deal. Kyrie Irving’s looming free agency decision casts some uncertainty over Boston’s offseason plans, though, and the Celtics’ treasure trove of draft picks might wind up being less valuable than Danny Ainge once envisioned.

That leaves the Knicks, whose No. 3 pick would be very appealing if the Pelicans like the idea of building around the Duke tandem of Williamson and RJ Barrett. (The Grizzlies reportedly plan to pick Murray State guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick.)

