Julian Edelman has felt right at home in the Boston area over the last 10 years.

The New England Patriots wide receiver hailed Boston as the “best sports city in the world” Thursday at Gillette Stadium following his team’s OTA session. Edelman was among several Patriots players who donned Boston Bruins colors in support of the local NHL team ahead of the start of its Stanley Cup Final series against the St. Louis Blues.

Edelman said the mutual support among Boston’s pro athletes is part and parcel of playing in the hub of sports.

“I mean, that’s how it is here,” Edelman said, per CBS Boston. “Opening Day, we’re at the Sox. Wearing the Bruins hats right now. Go to the Celts, support them. It’s a very close-knit city. It’s probably — I’ve never played anywhere else, but I would say it’s the best sports city in the world.

“It’s exciting, man. This city has just always got some crazy sports vibes going. I don’t know — right now it’s the Bruins’ turn.”

Edelman has attended a number of Bruins games this season, and he stole the show April 23 at TD Garden by firing up the home crowd as banner captain and going berserk after Boston topped the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

He explained Thursday what he likes most about the current Bruins group.

“It’s exciting to see a young team, a new team, go out there with some of the older guys that have been around and compete at the highest level. So I’m excited for them and I’ll be at the games.”

Boston sports fans will be thankful if the Bruins benefit from Edelman’s magic championship dust that undoubtedly will fall when he enters TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images