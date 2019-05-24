Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s been a week since the Boston Bruins hit the ice for game action, but they were able to get a bit of a feel for the ice Thursday night when they held an intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden.

Boston’s Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues doesn’t begin until Monday night, so keeping legs fresh and being in a game-day routine was important during the lengthy layoff.

The usual Bruins roster played — with the exception of David Krejci who was sick — and they even added some young players to the mix, including Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic.

Tuukka Rask played one of the 25-minute periods and let in two goals, including a beautiful snipe from David Backes. But after the scrimmage, the goalie said it was important to do something like this in order to “get a little action in.”

“Once you go 10 days with no playing, I think it’s good to get a little action in and get used to that pace,” Rask said. “I think that’s what we wanted to accomplish and it looked good.”

And how did Rask feel about his performance?

“I was there,” he said. “… I just went out there and got a sweat out.”

It sounds as if his teammates did, too, with Rask also noting his teammates were “huffing and puffing” after the final horn.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images