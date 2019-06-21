Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The best young hockey talent on the planet will descend upon Vancouver this weekend for the NHL Draft.

The 2019 draft is set to take place Friday and Saturday, with the Round 1 happening Friday and rounds 2-7 getting knocked out Saturday.

It is little secret how the first two picks will go. It’s almost certain the New Jersey Devils will take American center Jack Hughes with the first overall pick, while the New York Rangers are expected to follow that up with Kaapo Kakko, an extremely gifted Finnish forward. After that is when things start to get a little interesting.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 NHL Draft online.

When: Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

