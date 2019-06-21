Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are facing the potential departure of Kyrie Irving this summer, and according to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, the city of Boston had an impact on the All-Star guard’s decision.

In the latest episode of the “Hoop Collective” podcast with Brian Windhorst, MacMullan said that Irving didn’t like living in Boston.

“The part of the thing is Kyrie Irving didn’t like Boston,” MacMullan said. “I’ve been told this by many people. He didn’t like living in Boston. He just didn’t. By the end, he had issues with Brad (Stevens). By the end he had issues with Danny (Ainge). By the end he had issues with pretty much all of us.”

Irving had a multitude of issues throughout the 2018-19 season. Whether it was the media or his young teammates, there always seemed to be something bugging the 27-year-old. Of course, the intense media attention that comes with playing in Boston isn’t for everyone, so that could have very well played a role too.

However, we can’t blame someone for wanting to move from a place they aren’t happy living in. Maybe heading to New York will be a welcome change for Irving, if the guard decides to do so come June 30.

