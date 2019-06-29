Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s almost time for baseball’s biggest rivalry to play its first game overseas.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees kick off a brief two-game set in London beginning Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET at London Stadium.

As you know, the teams are rich with history and plenty of memories (both good and bad) that are engrained in the brains of Boston and New York fans.

The rivalry really heated up again in 2018. From Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin’s brawl to Aaron Judge trolling Boston in the Fenway Park concourse to the Red Sox knocking their rival out of the American League Division Series en route to the World Series title, there never was a shortage of entertainment.

But now fans Across the Pond will be able to witness the rivalry in person, and both Aaron Boone and Alex Cora are excited for both their players and fans to have this type of experience.

“I think we all have an obligation to grow our game,” Boone told MLB Network on Friday. “And to come over here and maybe plant some seeds, maybe affect some kids who see it for the first time and get to see our two teams that obviously have a lot of great players and a lot of great tradition and history. This should be a lot of fun and hopefully London gets to see a fun show.”

Cora echoed his rival.

“It’s been great. I know they were very excited because of the five-star hotel with wings, that’s what we called (the plane),” Cora said. “But like you said it’s a great opportunity to expand the game. They’ve been looking forward to it from the get-go. A lot of families here. We’re gonna enjoy the experience. … we’re gonna have a blast during the games, but before that we’re gonna enjoy it.

“… I think for us to come here and show the world what this rivalry is all about is gonna be awesome.”

It’s safe to everyone seems to be excited for this series to get started.

Check out Boone and Cora’ entire MLB Network interview below:

"I think it's great for baseball. We are going to have a blast." Alex Cora and Aaron Boone joined Fran Charles from the Buckingham Palace ahead of this weekend's #LondonSeries. @RedSox | @Yankees pic.twitter.com/bwdJlkIYaY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 28, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images