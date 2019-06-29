Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics were tied to Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic in plenty of rumors earlier this offseason, but things have changed of late.

Of course, all signs are pointing to Kemba Walker joining the Celtics, which will take up a large majority of their salary cap space, effectively eliminating Vucevic as a possible option.

Now the Magic are preparing to offer the All-Star center a four-year offer in excess of $90 million, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The Orlando Magic are preparing a four-year offer believed to be in excess of $90 million to their All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in hopes of completing a deal shortly after Sunday's opening bell in free agency, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

Vucevic, 28, made his first All-Star appearance last season en route to averaging 20.8 points and 12 rebounds in 80 games for Orlando.

While this news doesn’t necessarily alter any of Boston’s offseason plans, it doesn’t change the fact that the Celtics still don’t have a proven big man on their roster (pending Al Horford’s departure). That remains a need for Danny Ainge and Boston’s front office heading into free agency, which begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images