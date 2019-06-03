Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s age has yet to negatively impact the New England Patriots on the football field.

The 41-year-old quarterback might be a burden when it comes to free agency, however.

Slot receiver Adam Humphries was one of New England’s primary targets at the beginning of the offseason. But the 25-year-old former Tampa Bay Buccaneer elected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, despite a late, aggressive offer from the Patriots.

During a recent interview with The Athletic’s Travis Haney, Humphries admitted that Brady’s age was a factor in his decision to reject the six-time Super Bowl champions.

“Obviously, he’s the G.O.A.T. That’s that simple,” Humphries told Haney of Brady. “But there’s so much that factors into a decision. It was a four-year deal. Who knows how many (years) he’s got left? There’s a lot that goes into it.

” … Obviously the chance to play with him would have been awesome, but a lot of things factor into that decision. Ultimately, I thought this was coming here to a team that was on the rise and with young talent on the offense and a really good defense. They’d had a taste of the playoffs. I felt like my need at the slot position was great. I felt like I could really contribute and start something new here.”

Honestly, it’s hard to argue with Humphries’ thought process. Yes, playing with the greatest quarterback of all time feels like a no-brainer, but is it really worth it if you spend the bulk of your contract on a rebuilding team, catching passes from a bum?

For what it’s worth, the Patriots visit the Titans in Week 2 of the preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images