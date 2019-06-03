Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s been a whole bunch of smoke with regards to Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Don’t be surprised if there’s also some fire.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Sunday, citing sources, that Irving and the Nets hold mutual interest.

Irving can opt out of his contract with the Boston Celtics and become a free agent this offseason, and Brooklyn long has been considered a potential landing spot for the All-Star point guard. Irving grew up a Nets fan in New Jersey, and Brooklyn — a young team on the rise — has the flexibility to make a splash. Not to mention, Irving just bought a place in South Orange, N.J.

Of course, the Nets will have competition in their quest to sign Irving. The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers also are rumored to be interested in the 27-year-old, and the Celtics still could look to bring him back despite his roller-coaster two-year tenure in Boston.

It’ll be especially interesting to see whether the Nets make a strong push for both Irving and Kevin Durant. Durant can opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors, and there’s been plenty of speculation about whether the two superstars — who are good friends — will look to join forces.

For what it’s worth, sources told Lewis the Nets would sign Irving — and willingly pair him with D’Angelo Russell — even if they can’t land Durant.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images