The Boston Red Sox dropped to 34-34 Tuesday night with a disappointing 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have lost their last three games, and manager Alex Cora doesn’t sound too happy with his team at the moment.

“We just have to be better, that’s the bottom line” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’ve been saying that all season long. We’ve been very inconsistent at what we do.”

To hear more from the Red Sox manager, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

