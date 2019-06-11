Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in extra innings after blowing a ninth-inning lead, but there were some matters that were bigger than baseball on Monday.

David Ortiz sustained a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, and 24 hours later, the Red Sox legend was landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Manager Alex Cora said you forget about what else is going on when you’re involved in the game, but he found out Ortiz had landed while still in the dugout. Cora added that it’s a type of day that you don’t want to be a part of.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images