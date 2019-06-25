Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox walked off with a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday, preventing a three-game skid. Mookie Betts helped Boston grab the W with a solo shot in the seventh inning.

Manager Alex Cora was happy to see Betts jump all over the first-pitch and added that, despite his lower numbers, he’s still very confident in last year’s American League MVP.

“I know the numbers are not there, but he still dominates the game,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He still gets on base, he’s still scoring runs, which is important. He will get hot, we know that.”

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images