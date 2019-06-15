Did the Boston Celtics put the Los Angeles Lakers in position to trade for Anthony Davis?
Apparently.
The Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans reportedly agreed to a trade Saturday to send star Anthony Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for a massive overhaul including Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram.
Davis had been linked to several teams ever since he requested a trade from New Orleans in January, and many believed the C’s would make a push to land “The Brow.” But according to New York Times’ Marc Stein, the Pels wanted one key asset if they were going to indulge in trade talks with Boston.
Stein tweeted the C’s “refused to make Jayson Tatum available,” which put the “Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James.”
Tatum has been a key part to the Celtics’ success over the last two years and certainly is a generational talent. So it makes sense Boston wants to keep him around and not deal him for someone who could prove to just be a short-term rental.
