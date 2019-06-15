Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Did the Boston Celtics put the Los Angeles Lakers in position to trade for Anthony Davis?

Apparently.

The Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans reportedly agreed to a trade Saturday to send star Anthony Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for a massive overhaul including Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram.

Davis had been linked to several teams ever since he requested a trade from New Orleans in January, and many believed the C’s would make a push to land “The Brow.” But according to New York Times’ Marc Stein, the Pels wanted one key asset if they were going to indulge in trade talks with Boston.

Stein tweeted the C’s “refused to make Jayson Tatum available,” which put the “Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James.”

The Boston Celtics refused to make Jayson Tatum available in trade talks with New Orleans, league sources say, putting the Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

Tatum has been a key part to the Celtics’ success over the last two years and certainly is a generational talent. So it makes sense Boston wants to keep him around and not deal him for someone who could prove to just be a short-term rental.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images