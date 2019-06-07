Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a very serious development taking place in Foxboro, Mass., and it’s time to face facts.

Bill Belichick is running out of fingers to put all of his Super Bowl rings on.

Just take a look at this photo:

Lord of the Rings. pic.twitter.com/lzGNzmMkjV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

That shot was taken Thursday night at a private ceremony at Robert Kraft’s home, where the 2018 New England Patriots were presented with their Super Bowl LIII championship rings. As you can see, Belichick’s six Patriots rings, plus the two he won as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator in 1986 and 1990, now occupy real estate on all eight of Belichick’s non-thumb digits.

If the Patriots, who will enter the 2019 season eyeing a seventh Super Bowl crown, succeed in achieving the NFL’s ultimate prize once again, the repercussions for Belichick would be enormous. Thumb rings are infamously impractical, after all.

Ring manufacturer Jostens isn’t doing Belichick any favors by making this year’s ring the largest in history, either.

Poor guy.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images