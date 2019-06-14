The Boston Bruins’ incredible run came to a disappointing end with their 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but it appears they were a bit battered by the end of the postseason.
Players met with the media Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, and Brad Marchand, like many of his teammates, revealed that he was dealing with a few injuries over the course of the playoff run.
The 31-year-old told reporters he had a sprained hand and groin, in addition to abdominal injuries, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. Marchand added he re-aggravated his hand during the team’s pre-Stanley Cup scrimmage at TD Garden.
Marchand finished the postseason with nine goals and 14 assists to lead the Bruins in points over 24 games.
