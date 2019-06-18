Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ tremendous run came to a disappointing end as they fell to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. As you might expect, a loss like this takes some time to get over.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told NESN’s Andy Brickley on Monday that it’s going to “take some time” to heal from the Stanley Cup loss. Second guessing and re-thinking come into play, but Cassidy did focus on some of the positives, noting the great memories and quality of their run.

