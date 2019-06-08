Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are facing elimination heading into Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues, as they trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

With injuries to Matt Grzelcyk and Zdeno Chara, the Bruins were forced to go with 11 forwards and six defensemen in Game 5. Even though Chara played, they weren’t sure how effective he would be, so they chose to skate an extra defenseman.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday that the B’s went with the traditional 12 forwards and six defenseman for about 80 of their 82 regular season games. He added that this is his team’s “more comfortable” formula, but they’ll have to wait and see how injuries progress between now and Sunday.

