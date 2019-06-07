Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are now facing elimination in their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues, trailing 3-2 heading into Game 6.

But Boston has been in this situation twice in the last decade. The 2011 B’s defeated the Vancouver Canucks in seven games after winning Game 6 with their backs against the wall. Things didn’t go as smoothly in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks.

For more on the Bruins history when trailing 3-2, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, brought to you by People’s United Bank.