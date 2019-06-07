Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl LIII rings on Thursday night, the sixth of Tom Brady’s legendary career.

Brady managed to collect yet another win during celebration, as he joined the ranks of NFL quarterbacks chugging beers. Yes, you read that correctly.

It began with Aaron Rodgers at a Milwaukee Bucks game, which led to Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Trubisky and Josh Allen all getting in on the action.

So, naturally, Brady joined the fun, chugging a beer with David Andrews at the Patriots ring ceremony. The six-time Super Bowl champ set the record straight, destroying a beer alongside his center.

You can watch the video here.

The 41-year-old still has it.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images