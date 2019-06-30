Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug just landed the equivalent of his Game 1 check on Robert Thomas on Twitter.

With NBA free agency set to kick off Sunday evening, the rumor mill is firing on all cylinders and Kyrie Irving’s tenure as a Boston Celtic officially will be over soon. the All-Star point reportedly is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

That report has Irving’s comments from October, when he stated he would re-sign in Boston resurfacing. And Krug decided to call out the obvious, quote retweeting the Celtics’ tweet with a couple spot-on emojis.

And of course, the replies are full of Boston fans applauding the call out.

Irving was a rather constant headache during the season, and he only has infuriated fans more since the season has ended.

Meanwhile, Krug has expressed interest in playing in Boston forever, and odds are Krug is less likely to go back on those comments.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images