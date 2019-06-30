Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All signs are pointing to Kemba Walker wearing a Boston Celtics uniform next season, but how that gets done is still up in the air.

The Celtics are “showing interest” in a sign-and-trade deal that would involve Kyrie Irving going to the Brooklyn Nets, Terry Rozier going to the Charlotte Hornets and Walker heading to Boston, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This potential deal would allow the Celtics to keep its $9.3 million mid-level exception by operating as a team over the salary cap.

Sources: Boston's showing interest in a 3-team sign-and-trade w/ Kyrie Irving (Nets), Kemba Walker (Celtics) and Terry Rozier (Hornets). Boston wants to create a full MLE and would likely need to surrender at least a first-round pick to Nets. So far, talks are exploratory. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Of course this scenario is extremely complicated, but if it gets done, the deal would be a huge win for Boston.

Bringing back Al Horford remains difficult, but this potential deal would allow the Celtics to keep the rights to the veteran big man with the ability to re-sign him.

The Nets would receive at least a first-round pick in this scenario, as they would be helping a conference opponent in the Celtics. Boston needs to make the deal worth Brooklyn’s while.

Time will tell if the deal gets done, but it appears that talks are underway.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images