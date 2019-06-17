Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carli Lloyd has given the United States women’s soccer team’s haters something over which they now can stew.

The USA forward performed a golf-clap goal celebration Sunday during her team’s 3-0 win over Chile in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Lloyd in the 36th minute headed in her second goal of the game and marked the occasion with a well-played act of sarcasm.

CARLI LLOYD AGAIN! Her second goal of the game makes it 10 for her #FIFAWWC career and puts the @USWNT up 3-0. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aM9lWOyjVL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Lloyd’s goals also were noteable, as she became the first player in World Cup (men’s or women’s) history to score in six consecutive games.

Prior to the game, USA players received intense criticism for the planned goal celebrations they performed last Tuesday during the team’s 13-0 mauling of Thailand.

USA clinched its place in the Round of 16 with the win over Chile, and Lloyd floored the team’s critics with a metaphorical, and polite, knockout punch.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images