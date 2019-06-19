Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are expected to be active during Thursday’s NBA Draft, as Boston holds three first-round picks (No. 14, 20 and 22). They’re making sure to leave no stone unturned right up until the last possible second.

Boston hosted Jalen Lecque, Tremont Waters, Jordan Bone, Chris Clemons, Jared Harper and Darius Bazley on Wednesday, according to Jeremy Woo and Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated. All six players were in for their second workouts with the team.

Most of these players are expected to go in the early second round or later on Thursday night, but Boston clearly has interest in each of them.

Lecque, 18, took the prep to pros route, forgoing his career at N.C. State by entering the draft from Brewster Academy. The athletic guard has a ton of upside and has drawn plenty of intrigue since declaring in May.

Bazley skipped a career at Syracuse with the intention to play in the NBA’s G-League. Instead, the 6-foot-9 forward signed with Rich Paul’ Klutch Sports and has spent the last year interning at New Balance for $1 million while preparing for the draft. As you might assume, his projections are all over the board.

As Woo noted, the Celtics are expected to be active on Thursday. Whether that means trading up for a prospect like Darius Garland or packaging their picks elsewhere remains to be seen.