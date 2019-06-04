Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are doing their homework in case they have to reconfigure their backcourt this summer.

The Celtics host six guards Tuesday at their practice facility for pre-NBA Draft workouts, according to CBS Boston. USC’s Kevin Porter Jr. is the star name among the group of guards, which also includes.

– Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

– Lu Dort, Arizona State

– Skyler Flatten, South Dakota State

– Tyler Herro Kentucky

– Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

The guards are among the 70-plus players the Celtics have hosted for pre-Draft workouts.

Porter averaged just 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists during his first and only season at USC, but his combination of size and athleticism make experts project him as first-round pick.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on June 20, and the Celtics own three first-round picks and a second-round pick at No. 51 overall.

The Celtics might be looking to bolster its backcourt via the draft, as point guards Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier both could depart this summer in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images