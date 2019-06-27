Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amid the craziness of NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have added a new assistant coach to Brad Stevens’ arsenal.

The C’s are hiring former WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Kara Lawson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Boston Celtics are hiring Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. Lawson, an ex-WNBA and Olympic champion, has been an NBA commentator with ESPN and the TV analyst for the Washington Wizards. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Lawson has been a television analyst for the Washington Wizards for the past three years, in addition to working for ESPN as an analyst. According to Wojnarowski, Lawson had “contemplated several coaching opportunities” before heading to Boston.

Boston’s hiring of Lawson comes after a slew of NBA teams have added women to their coaching staff over the the past few seasons, including Becky Hammon, who serves as the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

Lawson, 38, played for the University of Tennessee before heading to the WNBA where she played for the Sacramento Monarchs, Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images