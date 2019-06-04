Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stay hot, Charlie Coyle.

The Boston Bruins pulled even in the first period thanks to Coyle’s nose for the net, scooping up a net-front rebound and beating Jordan Binnington to make it 1-1 at 13:14.

Zdeno Chara tossed a puck on net by the half boards, and the puck settled right in front of Binnington, where Coyle was able to pounce on it.

That’s Coyle’s third goal of the series, and the Weymouth native has been a horse for the Bruins throughout the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images