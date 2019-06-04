Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jonquel Jones’ hard work is already paying off in a big way.

Jones is one of two women to be named WNBA Player of the Week on Monday following a pretty incredible week on the court for the Connecticut Sun forward. Over the last seven days, Jones has averaged 16.8 points per game, 14.3 rebounds per game and 2.25 blocks per game in addition to back-to-back double-doubles earlier in the week.

On Friday, Jones came up with an impressive 22 boards in the Sun’s 77-70 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, coming just two rebounds shy of the WNBA record.

Although the Sun are just four games into the regular season, Jones is already an early favorite for the WNBA’s annual Most Valuable Player award.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun