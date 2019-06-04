The great philosopher Frank Costanza once said, “I’ve got a lot of problems with you people, and now you’re gonna hear about it.”
That’s about where Clint Frazier is at.
The New York Yankees outfielder has had some well-document struggles in the field, which were on display for a national audience Sunday night. He had three pretty dreadful fielding miscues in a loss to the Red Sox, and Boston won because of them.
Frazier, who has shown great ability at the plate despite his shortcomings defensively, has been under the microscope for quite a while now. He’s struggled with concussions in the past, and even his choice of jersey number early on got him lambasted by the New York press.
Following the Yankees’ loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, Frazier declined to speak to the media, which he was killed for. Frazier finally broke his silence ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he had some pretty fascinating comments.
Here’s what Yankees reporters James Wagner (New York Times), Lindsey Adler (The Athletic) and Bryan Hoch (MLB.com) shared from the media availability.
Indeed, it must be upsetting for Frazier to be in this spot. But unfortunately for him, these comments are going to do nothing but get him shredded by the press even more.
At this point, improving defensively is about the only thing that’ll smooth this stuff over.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images