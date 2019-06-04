Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The great philosopher Frank Costanza once said, “I’ve got a lot of problems with you people, and now you’re gonna hear about it.”

That’s about where Clint Frazier is at.

The New York Yankees outfielder has had some well-document struggles in the field, which were on display for a national audience Sunday night. He had three pretty dreadful fielding miscues in a loss to the Red Sox, and Boston won because of them.

Frazier, who has shown great ability at the plate despite his shortcomings defensively, has been under the microscope for quite a while now. He’s struggled with concussions in the past, and even his choice of jersey number early on got him lambasted by the New York press.

Following the Yankees’ loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, Frazier declined to speak to the media, which he was killed for. Frazier finally broke his silence ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he had some pretty fascinating comments.

Here’s what Yankees reporters James Wagner (New York Times), Lindsey Adler (The Athletic) and Bryan Hoch (MLB.com) shared from the media availability.

Clint Frazier addressed reporters just now for first time to the group since rough fielding Sunday. He was both defiant & remorseful. In avoiding the media then, “I don’t regret it.” Said it’s not in the rules to speak to reporters & that teammates speaking for him make it worse. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 4, 2019

Said he feels his good hitting has been forgotten during his defensive struggles. Called Sunday the worst game of his career in the field. Narrator voice though: answering questions about their performance, good or bad, is what all players are expected to do after games. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 4, 2019

Clint Frazier: “I didn't feel like I needed to stand in front of everyone and explain myself. The plays were what they were. I sucked. I lost us the game. Everyone knew what I did wrong and that's what it came down to." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 4, 2019

To be completely clear, Yankees PR encouraged Frazier to speak after the game the other night. He said no (among other things). — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 4, 2019

Indeed, it must be upsetting for Frazier to be in this spot. But unfortunately for him, these comments are going to do nothing but get him shredded by the press even more.

At this point, improving defensively is about the only thing that’ll smooth this stuff over.

