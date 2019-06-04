Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember LaVar Ball, the loudmouthed father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball?

Well, he resurfaced Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” to discuss several topics, including his son’s future and the direction of the Lakers after Magic Johnson resigned as team president back in April.

LaVar Ball was a bit more laid-back than usual, slouching in his chair while answering questions from Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. He still dropped a few hot takes, however, even suggesting the Lakers don’t need to make a splash in free agency despite going 37-45 this season.

“They don’t need no free agent. You’ve got enough,” LaVar Ball said. “Believe in what you’ve got. The game is young, fast. You’ve got enough young, fast guys. You’ve got enough young, fast guys. You’ve just gotta put them together and believe in them and go from there.”

Kyrie Irving, who can opt out of his contract with the Boston Celtics this offseason, is among the high-profile impending free agents frequently linked to the Lakers, with one report stating the 27-year-old will join either Los Angeles or the Brooklyn Nets. But LaVar Ball doesn’t believe the Lakers should be in any rush to reunite Irving with LeBron James.

“You get married, you get divorced. I guarantee you don’t marry that girl you just divorced,” LaVar Ball said. ” … Kyrie (and LeBron) did their little thing and that was it. It’s going to be hard to think of (Kyrie) like a winner now after what he did with Boston. Boston did better without you last year.”

Irving and James won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the former requested a trade to escape the latter’s shadow. They’ve since mended fences, fueling talk about them reuniting in L.A., but LaVar Ball thinks the Lakers should direct their attention elsewhere, which makes sense seeing as how Irving and Lonzo Ball play the same position.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images