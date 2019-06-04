Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman really are something else on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Edelman shared photos himself and his daughter, Lily Rose, playing around on a field. The New England Patriots receiver captioned the photo, “My favorite training partner … sorry (Tom Brady).”

Take a look:

That’s precious.

Now take a look at Brady’s response.

That’s nice.

By the way, the Patriots began mandatory minicamp Tuesday — and yes, Brady was in attendance.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images