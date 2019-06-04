Tom Brady and Julian Edelman really are something else on Instagram.
On Tuesday, Edelman shared photos himself and his daughter, Lily Rose, playing around on a field. The New England Patriots receiver captioned the photo, “My favorite training partner … sorry (Tom Brady).”
Take a look:
That’s precious.
Now take a look at Brady’s response.
That’s nice.
By the way, the Patriots began mandatory minicamp Tuesday — and yes, Brady was in attendance.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images