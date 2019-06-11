Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took a while, but Danica Patrick has had a major change of heart.

No, we’re not talking about what you think we’re talking about. Here and A-Rodg are fine, as far as we know.

Patrick recently visited New York, and the retired NASCAR star apparently had a transformative experience. Once a hater of “big coastal cities,” Patrick now is totally cool with the greatest city of them all (other than Reykjavík, Iceland).

From an Instagram post shared over the weekend:

“I was digging on you this time NYC! I don’t know why, but I haven’t been a fan of the big coastal cities (nyc/la). But you know what, I never tried … and I had the wrong mindset. I say this because I think it could apply to just about anything. Try. Change your point of perception. Might as well be bummed out once (after) instead of twice (during and after). And just maybe, like my trip to the city this week, you will not be bummed at all!

Had a blast shooting 10 podcasts this week! Such good vibes for me with this project. I hope you feel the same after we start releasing them. The link to the trailer is in my bio, subscribe so you will know when we pull the trigger on the first show! It’s called pretty intense, dah🤣❤️🚀”

Well, there you have it.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images