One of the sports world’s premier power couples was at it again this weekend.

Green Bay Packers quarterback was among those who participated in the Baha Mar Showdown, an annual celebrity golf showcase in the Bahamas. And, unsurprisingly, Patrick’s girlfriend, retired NASCAR star Danica Patrick, was there to watch.

Also unsurprisingly, Patrick took to Instagram to show love for her “stud” boyfriend.

Take a look:

These two.

That’s not the best photo to come out of Baha Mar Showdown, though — not even close.

Check these out:

The hearts of Packers fans are beyond full.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images