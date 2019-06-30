Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, hopefully the Brits dig the long ball.

After the Yankees put on an offensive show to kick things off in their London series against the Red Sox, it was Boston’s turn to pour it on to open things up on Sunday.

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez clubbed back-to-back home runs off New York “opener” Stephen Tarply, then Christian Vazquez joined in on the party to help Boston take a 4-0 lead after one frame at London Stadium.

Bogaerts kicked things off with a two-run dinger.

Two batters later, Vazquez cashed in, sending one over the wall to right field.

The Red Sox picking up right where they left off yesterday 💥💥💥#LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/0By4R5DREa — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2019

The two sides combined for six home runs in the opener on Saturday, and it appears the long ball is very much in play again on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images