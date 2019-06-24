Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marquis Flowers has a unique perspective on the “On to Cincinnati” game.

As you surely remember, the New England got blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 29, 2014. Following the “Monday Night Football” debacle, Trent Dilfer said the Patriots weren’t “good anymore,” football experts across the country proclaimed New England’s dynasty was “over” and Patriots haters celebrated what appeared to be the unofficial end of Tom Brady’s career.

You know, there was stuff like this:

Of course, a few days later, Bill Belichick stood on a podium at Gillette Stadium and said, “We’re on to Cincinnati,” about a million times. The rest is history: New England destroyed the previously undefeated Bengals in front of a national TV audience, lost just two games the rest of the regular season and eventually beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

But let’s get back to Flowers, who played for the Bengals on that fateful October night in Foxboro.

Check out the story that the linebacker tweeted out Saturday:

Lol I remember this! I also remember our DC hyping us up that week saying the patriots were done then we went out there and got our Azz Whooped and pats win the Super Bowl 😑 that was my First career L! Monday Night in Foxboro 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6xMEa0WkSs — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 23, 2019

Just one of many who’ve walked into Gillette Stadium feeling cool and confident, only to be humbled and emasculated hours later. It happens.

Flowers played a key role on the Patriots team that lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. He played for the Detroit Lions last season and currently is signed with the Washington Redskins.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images