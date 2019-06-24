Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

65th minute, 1-1: Samantha Mewis curls a shot toward the far post, but it misses just wide of the target.

63rd minute, 1-1: Spain’s Patri Guijarro rolls a shot narrowly wide of the far post.

60th minute, 1-1: Rose Lavelle shoots a few feet over Spain’s goal from 25 yards out in USA’s best chance so far in the second half.

Best chance of the 2nd half so far falls to Rose Lavelle, but her rip from distance goes just over. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/p4YfysHuCW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

60th minute, 1-1: Those expecting USA to regroup and overpower Spain in the second half were off base, judging by the first 15 minutes of this period. Spain has played as well, if not better than USA.

55th minute, 1-1: FIFA gives fans a chance to vote on the player of the game.

You can now vote for your #PlayeroftheMatch presented by @Visa for #ESPUSA! 👇 VOTE HERE 👇 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 24, 2019

50th minute, 1-1: USA forward Alex Morgan is writhing in pain on the ground. We can’t say what she might have hurt, as the challenge from Spain’s Irene Paredes didn’t look robust.

46th minute, 1-1: The second half is underway.

Halftime, 1-1: That’s the end of the first half. The game is deadlocked at one apiece.

The perfect start from #USA

The perfect response from #ESP The first half in Reims has been lively! #ESPUSA 🇪🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JB1Zxz0mwE — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 24, 2019

We're pretty excited about this second half – it has all the ingredients to make a great game! Make sure you follow @FIFAWWC_ESP and @FIFAWWC_USA on the FIFA Live Blog!#ESPUSA 🇪🇸🇺🇸 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 24, 2019

Most expected Spain, not USA, to wobble under the pressure of the knockout rounds, but the opposite seemed to happen in the first half. Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick should have given USA some early momentum, but Spain punished Alyssa Naeher’s and Becky Sauerbrunn’s miscue with the tying goal. USA re-seized the initiative but wasn’t clinical enough in the attacking third of the field to add to its goal tally.

Meanwhile, Spain showed enough determination to resist USA’s forays and pounce on any opportunities that came its way. Those expecting an easy ride for USA will be surprised Spain matched the defending champion’s technical, tactical and physical strengths, while edging the Americans mentally.

45th minute, 1-1: There will be three minutes of stoppage time in the first half.

40th minute, 1-1: Spain is attacking with some genuine intent, as the clock ticks toward the end of the first half.

37th minute, 1-1: The referee shows Megan Rapinoe a yellow card for hitting Spain’s Marta Corredera in the face accidentally.

Yellow card? 🧐 Megan Rapinoe gets booked for making slight contact with Marta Corredera's face. #FIFAWWC The two have a fun little exchange in the end 😅 pic.twitter.com/0UCzrYUwF2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

31st minute, 1-1: Spain makes an early substitution, as Ahikari Garcia replaces Vicky Losada, who suffered an apparent eye injury.

#WWCTelemundo: ¡Al 30', cambio obligado de España! 😱 🚑 @losada_vicky tuvo que salir debido al tremendo golpe que se llevó en el ojo derecho 😖. Entra Nakihari#ESP 1-1 #USA pic.twitter.com/cTY2JTTgni — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2019

27th minute, 1-1: Alyssa Naeher has another moment of indecision, and it almost proved costly, as Spain’s Lucia Garcia disrupts her attempted pass to Crystal Dunn inside USA’s penalty area.

Alyssa Naeher not having her best game today — Kyle Schnitzer (@Kyle_Schnitzer) June 24, 2019

Paging Hope Solo.

Alyssa Naeher is the first non-Solo/Scurry keeper to play a WWC knockout game for the #USWNT since **Mary Harvey in 1991.** 2019: Naeher

2015: Solo

2011: Solo

2007: Solo, Scurry

2003: Scurry

1999: Scurry

1995: Scurry

1991: Harvey — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) June 24, 2019

¡No podía faltar @hopesolo! en el Stade Auguste-Delaune para disfrutar ver a sus ex-compañeras de @USWNT pic.twitter.com/PNjlRAu0va — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2019

24th minute, 1-1: USA has responded well to Spain’s goal by upping its intensity and applying more pressure on Spain. However, La Roja demonstrates firm resolve and blunts USA’s attacks at fateful moments.

17th minute, 1-1: A Spain defender blocks Megan Rapinoe’s shot from point-blank range after Tobin Heath created the chance with some tricky dribbling.

13th minute, 1-1: Spain’s Dolores Gallardo makes a fine save on Megan Rapinoe’s attempt on goal. Kudos to USA’s Rose Lavelle for setting up Rapinoe with an excellent pass.

Ninth minute, 1-1: Spain quickly responds with a goal of its own.

USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher played a short pass to Becky Sauerbrunn, but Spain’s Lucia Garcia dispossessed her and passed to Jennifer Hermoso, who scored with a deft chip.

SPAIN ANSWER RIGHT BACK! 😳 Jenni Hermoso makes the U.S. pay for the turnover and it's 1-1 inside 10 minutes. What a start to this one! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/G1zwO1ZLYw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

The goals came just under three minutes apart.

169 – There were just 169 seconds between Megan Rapinoe's opener for @USWNT and Jenni Hermoso's equaliser for Spain. Response. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/imOBz9tyVZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2019

That’s the first goal USA has conceded at World Cup 2019.

Seventh minute, 1-0 USA: Megan Rapinoe puts USA ahead with a well-taken penalty kick.

Rapinoe puts 🇺🇸 on 🔝 Tobin Heath is awarded the penalty and the captain sends it home. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/jOgofUTc4J — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

USA has profited from fast starts at this World Cup.

#USA have scored inside the opening 12 minutes in every one of their games at the #FIFAWWC so far! @USWNT | #ESPUSA 🇪🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sv5JUVNSkB — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 24, 2019

Fifth minute, 0-0: The referee awards USA a penalty kick after Maria Leon brings down Tobin Heath with a light tackle inside Spain’s penalty area.

First minute, 0-0: Contrary to USA’s other World Cup games, Spain starts on the front foot, with Patri Guijarro rifling a shot off Becky Sauerbrunn’s face.

Early chance for Spain but Becky Sauerbrunn puts it all on the line and blocks the shot with her face! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/QbYLUYtMtM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Kickoff: USA versus Spain is underway.

Pregame: The biggest news ahead of the game is USA coach Jill Ellis’ decision to start Massachusetts’ own Samantha Mewis ahead of Lindsey Horan, who has enjoyed a stellar World Cup to date. Yahoo! Sports’ Doug McIntyre suggests Ellis sits Horan to reduce drastically the risk of her missing Friday’s potential quarterfinal date with France.

Am told that Lindsey Horan isn’t injured, it’s a coach’s decsion (possibly because she’s on a yellow). Doesn’t mean she won’t come in as a sub today. #USWNT — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) June 24, 2019

11:30 a.m. ET: Here are the starting lineups.

11 a.m. ET: The United States women’s soccer team knows well its performance level must match the increased stakes at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Team USA will take on Spain on Monday at Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, France, in the Round of 16 game between the defending champion and World Cup newcomers, respectively. USA beat Spain 1-0 in January in the only meeting between these teams, and most expect the Americans to brush aside La Roja.

8 – USA have won each of their last eight matches at the Women’s World Cup by an aggregate score of 29-2. Dominance. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xbfAiqMYwB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2019

However, fitness might level the field somewhat, as Spain has the benefit of three more days’ rest than USA. Furthermore, concerns over over the condition of USA’s Alex Morgan, who played just 45 minutes Friday in the win over Sweden and that of Julie Ertz, who missed the game due to a minor hip injury.

We’ll bring you all the action from Reims right here, including score updates, highlights and key facts from this Round of 16 clash.

Le dernier #match à vivre à #Reims est un 1/8ème de finale ! Des espagnoles qui ne devront montrer aucune faille face au rouleau compresseur américain ! ➡️ Espagne – Etats-Unis, c’est ce soir à 18h au Stade Auguste Delaune !#ESP #USA #ESPUSA #FIFAWWC #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/xH8MZ5PCs9 — Reims WWC2019 (@ReimsWWC2019) June 24, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images