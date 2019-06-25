Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora was hoping to have his brother alongside him in next month’s All-Star Game, but he won’t be able to join him after all.

The Boston Red Sox manager received permission from Major League Baseball to add Joey Cora to the American League All-Star team’s coaching staff, despite Joey being the third base coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates, a National League team.

But when Alex asked Joey to join him in Cleveland, Joey had to deliver the bad news.

The elder Cora already planned a vacation with his family for that week, but Alex isn’t mad about him wanting to spend time with his family.

“He couldn’t cancel,” Alex said Tuesday, via MassLive. “When I asked him, he said they had plans already and he wasn’t going.

“I was late asking for the permission and all that,” he added. “He’ll watch.” Alex will have a familiar face on his staff in Indians manager Terry Francona, who managed the Red Sox for eight seasons. And he knows his brother will be cheering him on while enjoying some quality family time.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images